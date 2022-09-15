Advertorial - Toshiba's New Generation R-32 VRF System Helps Decarbonise Commercial Buildings and Reduce Running Costs

A full range of 13 different types of indoor unit are available, from 0.3 to 10HP capacity.

The latest generation of Toshiba’s flagship Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) system, SHRM Advance, operates on lower Global Warming Potential (GWP) R-32 refrigerant. The combination of R-32’s lower GWP and reduced refrigerant charge enables SHRM Advance to deliver a significant reduction of up to 80%* in equivalent carbon emissions.

Toshiba Carrier UK Ltd (TCUK) is a joint venture between Toshiba Carrier Corporation and Carrier, which is part of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR), the leading global provider of healthy, safe, sustainable and intelligent building and cold chain solutions.

This all-new VRF system gives end-users an ultra-efficient, high-quality cooling and heating solution, enabling office buildings, large shops and restaurants, healthcare facilities, and educational establishments to achieve best-in-class sustainability credentials, while reducing running costs.

"With the race to achieve net-zero, building owners and operators are under increasing pressure to minimise their carbon footprint," said David McSherry, Head of Toshiba DX, Residential and Light Commercial, TCUK. "In addition to the significant sustainability benefits, as the price of R-410A – the refrigerant used in VRF systems to date – rises and availability falls, R-32 offers a very attractive optimum alternative, with significantly lower GWP, reduced costs and improved energy efficiency. SHRM Advance represents a win-win for customers and the environment."

The new VRF system incorporates technical innovations that help enhance comfort performance and energy efficiency. These include the ability to select either three-pipe heat recovery or two-pipe heat pump operation, a new twin-rotary compressor with liquid injection, split heat exchanger, sub-cooling plate heat exchanger, a new high performance fan motor, and a unique thermodynamic circuit, all contributing to class-leading efficiency of SEER up to 8.9 and SCOP up to 4.67.

For system designers, a new generation of innovative flow selectors with up to 12 ports gives enhanced flexibility and optimises the ability of SHRM Advance to deliver simultaneous cooling and heating. This is controlled automatically, enabling seamless energy transfers between areas of the building requiring heating and cooling, ensuring a comfortable and productive indoor environment at all times, whatever the weather outside.

An advanced heat recovery function provides heat to the indoor unit with minimal input from the condensing unit, further improving energy efficiency and helping to minimise carbon footprint. If required, SHRM Advance can also be customised to operate as a two-pipe heat pump system.

For installers, the fully packaged SHRM Advance is available in 8 to 24HP capacity units, giving flexibility to meet the needs of any commercial building project. A new compact chassis height of just 1.69m helps integration on site, while it is possible to connect up to 69 indoor units per system. A full range of 13 different types of indoor unit are available, from 0.3 to 10HP capacity.

Safe operation is a key design priority and is ensured by an advanced integrated leak detection and shut-off valve system.

As well as conventional indoor units, SHRM Advance is available with a fresh air ventilation duct and a medium temperature water module. Supported by a 70-200% diversity ratio, full system customisation is possible to overcome site-specific project constraints.

For applications requiring enhanced levels of indoor air quality, Toshiba's one-way and four-way cassettes offer plasma/ionizer air purification, while the high-wall unit has an ultra-pure filter.

Safe operation is a key design priority and is ensured by an advanced integrated leak detection and shut-off valve system. To ensure regulatory compliance at the design stage, equipment selection software takes account of mandatory requirements, based on floor area and refrigerant quantity. For each proposed project design, it gives installers and consultants full guidance to ensure regulatory compliance and ensure total peace-of-mind.

Control is enhanced by Toshiba's TU2C-LINK communication system, giving improved speed and connectivity. A full line-up of wired and central remote controllers is available, offering full compatibility with the new R-32 safety devices. Monitoring solutions include the Wave Tool Advance (available from App store and Google Play) and Link Adaptor, enabling quick and easy servicing.

"The world is heading toward a decarbonized future. SHRM Advance enables commercial building owners, consultants and installers to contribute to the decarbonisation effort,” added David McSherry. “For both new-build and replacement projects, the system is a major step toward net-zero, and it is available now."

*Compared with similarly sized R-410A systems. The precise percentage will depend on the system design for each installation.

Toshiba's SHRM Advance on R-32 refrigerant reduces air conditioning carbon emissions in commercial buildings by up to 80%.

Related links:

Related articles: