Riello offers premix burners up to 3MW

Riello RX premix packaged burners are available in outputs up to 3MW, offering NOx levels of less than 40mg/kWh, with high turndown ratios of up to 8:1, across a wide range of models.

The RX burners feature an exclusive design that includes a patented woven wire gauze ‘sock’ covering the combustion head cylinder. Gas and combustion air are mixed upstream of the combustion head and then pass-through precision-located ports and the gauze ‘sock’ to ignite on the external surface of the combustion head. This arrangement enables a very compact flame with a diameter directly related to the burner firing rate, ensuring precise heat control and optimum efficiency at all loads.

RX burners can be used in conjunction with variable speed drive motors to reduce electricity consumption and lower noise levels even further than the typical 30% noise reduction compared to many other combustion applications. Control options include progressive two-stage operation and fully modulating via 0-10V or 4-20 mA. Full electronic control with an operational and diagnostic display is also available.

