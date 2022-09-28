CIBSE Technical Symposium puts retrofit at the centre of net zero transformation

Showcasing the latest developments in practice, technology, and policy, the CIBSE Technical Symposium is a platform to engage with the latest research, guidance, and innovation.

The 2023 Symposium will present a range of peer reviewed papers and presentations outlining the latest developments in practice, technology and policy and showcase the latest guidance for building services engineers.

The Call for Abstracts for the 2023 CIBSE Technical Symposium closes next Monday 3rd October 2022 – get your submissions in now.

In announcing the call for papers, CIBSE has confirmed the 2023 symposium theme, Delivering Sustainable, Safe and Healthy Buildings for a Net Zero Future. 80% of 2050 building stock already exists and CIBSE recognises that to meet the global net zero targets, we must focus on retrofit.

The decarbonisation of our buildings and infrastructure over the next 25 years must also reflect requirements outlined within the Building Safety Act 2022 and the new Building Safety Regime. Working to achieve net zero carbon imperatives must be synonymous with delivering safe and healthy buildings.

“How do we ensure that existing building stock meets the urgent requirements of a net zero agenda? CIBSE supports a detailed whole building approach to retrofit to deliver carbon savings, improve health, and comfort in the home and avoid detrimental effects. The CIBSE Technical Symposium provides a forum for different specialisms to communicate and develop innovative solutions to unprecedented challenges.” Kevin Mitchell, CIBSE President

Those working in building services engineering and related specialisms work to deliver a safe, healthy, and sustainable built environment. They are central to informing and implementing the change and innovation required to meet the UK’s net zero carbon targets.

“In both domestic and non-residential stock, retrofit is essential for the UK to achieve net zero. Updates to Building Regulations have missed opportunities to tackle existing stock with the requirements still relying on an elemental approach. We hope to see papers which focus on maximising opportunities, and sufficiently making links between energy, overheating, air quality and fabric, avoiding carbon lock-ins and unintended consequences.” Julie Godefroy, CIBSE Head of Sustainability

The thirteenth annual CIBSE Technical Symposium encourages participation by both young and experienced industry practitioners, researchers and building users to share experiences and develop networks.

Abstracts for papers and presentations should be based on recent or current project work, research or application, as well as those that examine actual or potential impacts of our work on the built environment. The call for abstracts is open until 3 October 2023.

Please use the online form to submit your abstracts for proposed papers, reviews, case studies or poster presentations. Find out more about the submission process, timetable and CIBSE Technical Symposium.

If you have any further questions, please email symposium@cibse.org.

