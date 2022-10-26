Combat heating provides an ideal heating solution to Four Pure Brewery, London

Four pure brewery

Following a £500,000.00 investment, Four Pure Brewing opened a new taproom based in London which was set to “blow people away”. The new facility includes a bespoke horseshoe bar with 43 taps, a reception room, a brewery shop, meeting areas, and a live music area.

One thing the facility was previously missing was an energy-efficient heating system.

Combat Heating Solutions Ltd was able to provide the ideal solution in the CoRayVac radiant tube system which offers a bespoke design allowing for the constraints of the building structure. Combat designed a heating system to the main floor area and a mezzanine floor.

