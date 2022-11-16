Safety and zero carbon headline at CIBSE event

Practical actions on building safety and accelerating the UK's progress to meeting its 2050 net zero emissions target are the focus subjects of this year's Build2Perform Live, the flagship event of the Chartered Institution of Building Services Engineers (CIBSE).

Now in its seventh year, Build2Perform Live is the conference and meeting place for forward-thinking industry leaders and professionals and a key resource for anyone involved in designing, regulating, managing and carrying out work on the energy performance of buildings.

While the UK Government has set an emissions reduction path, tangible progress to deliver reductions is lagging behind this policy ambition. This event, which takes place at London's Excel on the 29th and 30th November, is focused on delivering emissions reductions. It features some of the pioneering initiatives that are underway to reduce resource demands across the building services sector.

The tone for the event is set by the opening session in the CIBSE Headline Theatre - a presentation and project update on the development of the new Net Zero Carbon Buildings Standard.

This cross-industry initiative has been established to set metrics by which building for net zero carbon performance can be evaluated and establish the targets that buildings will need to meet. Property leader David Partridge, recently appointed to chair the initiative's Governance Board, will be joining delegates at this session via video link.

Alongside net zero carbon, other priority themes for the two-day event include:

Building and fire safety

Embodied carbon

The circular economy

Retrofit and refurbishment

Health, wellbeing and safety

Digital engineering

Commissioning management

The event also includes more practical sessions focused on the delivery of elements of these broad themes, including sessions on the new Building Safety Act and on "The Future of Heat"; "The All Electric Building"; and "Heat Pumps - Making the Transition".

In addition, to help engineers grow their knowledge, there will also be over 30 hours of CIBSE approved CPD presentations taking place in three CPD theatres.

For more information about the event or to register for free go to: www.build2perform.co.uk

