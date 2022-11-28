Shortlist announced for the CIBSE Building Performance Awards 2023

Following a record number of entries, CIBSE announce the shortlist for the 2023 Building Performance Awards.

The Building Performance Awards recognise the people, practices and products that are pioneering a safer, more sustainable, and healthier built environment.

For the first time, CIBSE have introduced the Engineer of the Year category. Complimenting the #CIBSE125Challenges, launched by Kevin Mitchell, CIBSE President, this category invites nominations for practicing engineers who are committed to creating and maintaining a sustainable built environment.

It provides the industry with the opportunity to celebrate those engineers who making radical progress in relation to improved building performance and recognising the impact they have. All the shortlisted nominees demonstrated a commitment to boosting and contributing to the development of others, a willingness to share experience and work collaboratively, and to engage in knowledge and practice sharing with the wider industry.

The Best Digital Innovation category is also new for 2023. With increasing digitisation in the built environment, this award recognises ground-breaking thought in the field of digital engineering. It aims to shine a light on those innovations that have been successfully adopted, with demonstrable and continued impact on design and construction workflows.

Last year saw the introduction of the Embodied Carbon category. It has been expanded to include two awards, recognising consultants in one category and manufacturers and suppliers who produce and supply building services products, components, and services in the second.

The Building Performance Awards are the only industry awards that focus on actual, measured performance outcomes. This category considers both innovations that facilitate improved performance of a design or construction team, and overall building performance.

With a focus on clarity and providing maximum benefit to industry, CIBSE continues to assess the performance data requirements for entering the internationally recognised, Building Performance Awards.

The categories recognise consultancies, individuals, suppliers, manufacturers, teams, and exemplar buildings and projects.

For more information, including all the shortlists, visit CIBSE.org/BPA

