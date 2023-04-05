SKILLcard backs CIC health and safety route for professionals

Building services engineers will now be able to use the Construction Industry Council’s (CIC) new online Health and Safety Certification training and exam to qualify for their Engineering Services SKILLcard.

CIC’s e-learning course has been recognised as an alternative to the CITB Health, Safety and Environment test for managers and professionals seeking to qualify for the SKILLcards they need to gain access to construction sites.

Engineering Services SKILLcard, which is managed by the Building Engineering Services Association (BESA), offers Academically Qualified Person (AQP) and Professionally Qualified Person (PQP) cards to professionals who are not site-based but do need site access for elements of their project responsibilities.

The CIC Health and Safety Certification course is now deemed to satisfy the Construction Leadership Council (CLC) requirement that all applicants must pass a health and safety element when applying for professional SKILLcards under its CSCS partner system.

The course comprises six e-learning modules covering legal requirements, personal health and welfare, safety onsite, risk management issues, design risk management, and environmental protection. It involves eight hours of study and candidates must pass a one-hour test with 80% correct answers to reach the required standard for their three-year certification.

