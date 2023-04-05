Hamworthy Heating releases new Tyneham heat pump brochure

Tyneham heat pump brochure

Hamworthy Heating has released a new Tyneham Heat Pump brochure, which highlights its latest monobloc air source heat pump offering, developed to meet the market demand for energy-efficient heating products.

One of the lightest commercial heat pumps on the market, the range features a coefficient (COP) rating of up to 4.85 to provide efficient, low-carbon heating. Featuring seven models in the range with six nominal outputs of between 14 to 70kW, the Tyneham can be cascaded to achieve higher outputs in larger installations. Incorporating an inverter controller compressor to accurately match the heat demand, Tyneham heat pumps also use R32 refrigerant to deliver increased efficiencies with a lower Global Warming Potential (GWP).

Split into concise and comprehensive sections, the new 32-page brochure starts with an introduction to heat pumps and the role they play in helping to reach the UK’s net zero goal. Featuring clear information on how heat pumps work and their benefits, the new brochure also takes an in-depth look at how to understand refrigerants, highlighting GWP differences.

The brochure provides an in-depth look at the key benefits of each individual model in the range. Distinct icons highlight each model's ErP rating, coefficient of performance (COP), weights and dimensions, whilst easy-to-read detailed technical information is displayed in chart format. In addition, each model in the range is accompanied by minimum installation clearances and a list of suitable accessories and options available.

The new brochure can be downloaded from: www.hamworthy-heating.com/Products/Heat-pumps/Tyneham-air-source-heat-pump

Related links:

Related articles: