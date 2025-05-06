Efficient operation

IAconnects has supplied wireless sensor technology to capture various data points from the building management system (BMS) at St George’s Hospital in Tooting, London.

Many NHS facilities are under pressure to deliver adequate, efficient clinical services. After securing funding from the local authority, the hospital’s team enlisted multiple specialists to help it improve energy consumption and asset performance.

Operating theatres are among the most energy-intensive areas in hospitals, consuming three to six times more energy than clinical wards. St George’s Hospital, which performs over 130,000 operations annually, wanted to capture all the available environmental data from 31 operating theatres and augment any missing data sets by installing control and monitoring devices.

Supported by sustainability funding, the hospital began working with several domain experts, including a BMS specialist and a consultancy, as part of its smart theatres project. It also enlisted IAconnects to deliver data capture, aggregation and dissemination services.

The hospital’s team can now access over 250 data points from the BMS, including temperature, humidity, CO2, total volatile organic compounds (TVOC), illuminance (Lux), air pressure and occupancy.

The occupancy data enables automatic adjustments to HVAC systems, such as activating Set Back and Ramp Up modes.

