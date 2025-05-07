Albion expand Pressure Reducing Valve Range

We have expanded our range of Pressure Reducing Valves!

Please welcome, our ART 688 (PN16) & ART 689 (PN25)!

These Spheroidal Graphite Cast Iron Direct Acting PRVs are WRAS Approved and have an adjustment dial so they can be pre-set prior to installation.

The valves come complete with glycerin-filled pressure gauges to prevent needle bounce from pressure fluctuations.

The valves are suitable for liquids between +5°C and +65°C, and are available in standard, low, and high-pressure variations, meaning the valves can output as little as 0.5 bar and as much as 12 bar – depending upon spring range selection.

Other features include:

• Available 2” to 5” (6” to 8” is under development and will be available soon!)

• Direct Acting

• Positionable bonnet

• PN16 & PN25 flanges in accordance with BS EN 1092

• Manufactured and tested in accordance with BS EN 1567

• Suitable for Group 2 Liquids in accordance with PED 2014/68/EU

• WRAS Approved

Click image to expand

Wider Range

The ART 688 and ART 689 add to our ever-growing PRV range; the PRV range now spans from ½” (15mm) to 12” with screwed, compression, and flanged connections, and PN16, PN25, and PN40 pressure ratings. The ART 688 and ART 689 provide a Direct Acting alternative to our Pilot Operated PRV (ART 6200).

View the datasheets here https://www.albionvalvesuk.com/part/art-688/ / https://www.albionvalvesuk.com/part/art-689/

For pricing and availability, please contact our Sales Office on sales@albionvalvesuk.com or by phone on 01226 729900.

DID YOU KNOW… Albion Valve have a CIBSE-Approved CPD on PRV’s should you and your colleagues want to know more about this range. The CPD covers the general function of PRVs, how they work, the different types available, and how to select, size, and install the valves. The sessions last one hour and can be held at your premises, online, or at Albion’s HQ! Contact Paul McGrath on paulmcgrath@albionvalvesuk.com for more info or to book.

