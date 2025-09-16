Best practice for data centre BMS delivery

Data centres are highly demanding environments and building management systems play a crucial role in the optimal operation of the site. Here, Matthew Morral, Chief Executive Officer at ABEC, outlines what is required to ensure the successful design, installation and commissioning of this vital element of a data centre project.

Data centres are crucial to the modern world by helping to deliver everything from cloud

storage to artificial intelligence (AI). It is also a sector that is growing rapidly, with expansion in everything from enterprise level data centres operated by individual businesses and organisations to hyperscale facilities operated by global leaders in cloud computing and AI services.

However, the need for around-the-clock operation means uptime must be maximised and with vast amounts of heat generated, cooling the facilities is an essential consideration. Data centres also require massive amounts of energy. National Grid has predicted a six-fold increase in data centre power use in the UK over the next decade.

Building management systems (BMS) fulfil a vital role in data centres by monitoring and

often controlling various critical systems, plant and equipment. It provides the users with full visibility of their entire facility by integrating with systems such as mechanical plant, electrical equipment, environmental monitoring, fire and security.

Therefore, successful delivery of this element of a data centre is crucial. However, it is important to define what success looks like. At ABEC, we define it as a project completed on time, on budget and to a high level of quality in line with globally recognised industry standards. At every stage there are critical factors that help ensure success and it is important for everyone involved to collaborate on these.

BMS design

The first stage of any project will be the gathering of information to ensure an informed specification. The BMS supplier will typically issue a request for information (RFI) document, which is an essential part of formulating the BMS design and ensuring it meets all requirements. Responding to this RFI in a timely manner means the system design and hardware selection can begin to be finalised. The technical submittal produced from this includes all the details of the proposed system and is sent to the client for approval before procurement can begin. Even at this early stage, any delay can have an impact on the overall project timeline by causing installation and commissioning to be pushed back. For example, some parts and equipment are subject to extended lead times and so orders need to be made as early in the process as possible.

Installation and commissioning

The next stage is the installation phase. The most important factor here is ensuring that the site is physically ready, and all parties must work together to make sure this is the case to avoid delays. For example, the plant must be in position and primary containment already completed before the BMS is installed.

Similarly, for commissioning to commence, the electrical installation needs to be completed, including the primary and secondary containment and all wiring, including cable termination. The BMS commissioning process also requires a reliable power supply and stable network connection. This is because if power is lost or the connection between the devices is interrupted, commissioning tasks will have to be restarted, costing valuable time.

Another important factor in swift and successful commissioning is pre-installation testing. Factory integration testing (FIT), which is carried out at the equipment supplier’s factory, allows the BMS software and graphics to be tested with all the plant and equipment that

will be included in the system when installed. For example, this might include HVAC plant such as chillers and computer room air conditioning (CRAC) units and power systems such as uninterruptible power supplies (UPS) and generators.

As a result, FIT can substantially reduce the time required on-site for commissioning. It also helps to prevent delays by identifying potential issues early in the process, allowing these to be addressed proactively.

Furthermore, given the fact that the BMS interfaces with a wide variety of other systems, it is important to leave sufficient time for testing the system as a whole. Site integration testing (SIT), which is carried out once other plant and equipment has been fully commissioned, ensures the whole system is fully integrated and operates as designed when in operation. This can typically be completed relatively quickly where FIT was part of the pre-installation process.

Shared understanding

With demand for data centre capacity becoming more critical, delivering a BMS that performs reliably from day one, regardless of its scale or complexity, is non-negotiable. Best practice goes beyond technical delivery, it requires early engagement, clear accountability and a shared understanding of project goals. When these elements are in place, the BMS becomes a strategic asset that enhances resilience, efficiency and long-term operational value. We’ve seen first-hand how this approach transforms outcomes and why it should be the standard, not the exception.

