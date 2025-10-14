Case study - A hole-in-one

MBS discovers how REHAU and Culbertson Renewables teamed up to deliver a heating solution for a championship golf club in the Scottish countryside.

A hole-in-one MBS discovers how REHAU and Culbertson Renewables teamed up to deliver a heating solution for a championship golf club in the Scottish countryside.

Mark Twain once called golf “a good walk spoiled”, but then again, Twain never teed off at the Renaissance Club. Set just 20 miles from Edinburgh amid the rolling beauty of the North Berwick countryside, the Renaissance Club is a place etched in the sport’s history. It’s where the Scottish Open has been held since 2019, drawing the world’s top golfers to its fairways. But the appeal of this course extends far beyond tournament week. For those fortunate enough to live on its grounds, the Renaissance Club offers a rare blend of luxury, exclusivity and natural splendour.

Thanks to a carefully engineered heating solution delivered by REHAU and Culbertson Renewables, 16 new luxury residences on the estate can enjoy sustainable heating, without compromising the pristine landscape that makes this course so special.

Keeping warm on the green

The project involved expansive private homes positioned either side of the golf course. This rural location presented challenges of its own, combined with the need to preserve the Renaissance Club’s visual appeal.

Work on the houses began in March 2024, with REHAU brought in by the project’s consulting engineer in July to specify products and consult on how barriers such as no access to mains gas could be overcome. The Scottish Open in July added further pressure to the project, as it was imperative all works be completed ahead of the event – with all its supporter stands and other event infrastructure – returning to the Renaissance Club in the April beforehand.

The solution came in the form of a district heating network powered by a large central heat pump located between 60m and 70m from the nearest dwelling. This system needed to deliver reliable performance and would be connected to the homes via a robust and efficient pipework network.

As part of this, REHAU recommended RAUVIPEX pre-insulated district heating pipe and CLIP-FLEX shroud system – products known for their durability, thermal efficiency and ease of installation.

Course management at its finest

Rehau's Rauvipex district heating pipe was suited to the project

The installation was carried out by Culbertson Renewables, a family-owned renewable energy specialist based in Edinburgh. With nearly two decades of experience in sustainable heating and plumbing, Culbertson Renewables was well placed to deliver to the project’s high standards. Yet as this was the company’s first experience with underground district heating installations, expertise and technical support from both the manufacturer REHAU and distributor Mibec were invaluable in delivering a successful outcome.

“We’ve worked with REHAU for years, but this was a step into new territory,” said Craig Culbertson, owner of Culbertson Renewables. “Their support throughout the project was vital, especially given the tight deadlines and the need to preserve the site’s appearance. They were always available to answer questions and offer guidance, which gave us the confidence to take on the full scope of the installation.”

REHAU’s RAUVIPEX district heating pipe’s combination of flexibility, thermal performance and durability was well suited to this project. Manufactured with a fine-pored PUR foam insulation and featuring a robust outer jacket, it is designed to offer the optimum combination of low heat losses and flexibility on the long pipework runs often required for district heating projects. Complementing this was the CLIP-FLEX shroud system, which offers practical benefits including the flexibility of accommodating angle deviations of up to 22.5 degrees in all directions and certified high watertightness of 0.3 bar.

These component benefits significantly streamlined the installation process for the Culbertson Renewables team, helping them navigate site constraints and complete connections with greater speed and precision. While typically each pipework connection on district heating schemes is around 90 minutes, the use of RAUVIPEX and CLIP-FLEX reduced that time to just 60 minutes during the works at the Renaissance Club. This accounted for an almost 50% time saving that would prove invaluable on a project with tight deadlines, courtesy of the looming 2025 Scottish Open.

Achieving championship results

Beyond these technical components, the Renaissance Club installation highlights the importance of collaboration on projects of this type. Though this was a first-of-its-kind installation for the company, the Culbertson Renewables team was able to deliver a high-standard district heating system against pressing deadlines. This was supported by REHAU’s hands-on support throughout the project to help to ensure the system was delivered smoothly and to specification. “REHAU is known not just for reliable systems and pipework in this technical area, but also for being a trusted partner,” said Kenny Boyle, Area Sales Manager. “From offering technical advice and product-specific training, to being present on-site during key stages of the installation, we are here to support our customers every step of the way.

“As this project proves, the service, the support and the ability to adapt to each site’s unique needs is just as important as the solutions used. We’re proud to have worked alongside Mibec and assisted Culbertson Renewables to collectively deliver a high-performing low carbon heat network on such a prestigious development.”

Related links:

Related articles: