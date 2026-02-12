A warm coat

12 February, 2026
A Jet Air Stream installation from Panasonic has helped to reduce carbon emissions for a Scottish surface preparation and coating company.

Looking to move away from fossil fuels and towards a more energy-efficient business model, eblast, part of eGroup, located in Kintore, Scotland, sought a sustainable solution that would complement its paint curing business for products and components used in the renewable sector, including wind turbines and wind farms.

Requiring a solution that met the specific temperatures required for their facility, eblast replaced its old kerosene gas-fired heating with eight 25kW Panasonic Jet Air Stream units. The system, which has an overall capacity of 200kW, has already resulted in cost savings and has reduced CO₂ emissions for the company by 118 tonnes per annum.

The Jet Air Stream units have eyeball diffusers to direct, position and point the air stream either manually or automatically to specific spaces within a building for precise temperature control, providing a good solution for large, hard-to-heat or cool commercial and industrial spaces.

