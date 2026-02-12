Solar switch

12 February, 2026
Solar Switch

A forward-thinking North-West construction company has completed a landmark installation to switch a Manchester market to solar power.

Evolution, which operates across the North of England from its Blackpool base, has installed 585 solar panels on the roof of Gorton Market and completed the job two weeks ahead of schedule. The panels will deliver 249 kilowatts of solar power, saving on energy bills as well as protecting the environment.

Evolution has already switched its Blackpool base to solar power to ensure its headquarters are energy self-sufficient. The company’s own team fitted 46 photovoltaic panels to the roof of its offices at Blackpool Airport Enterprise Zone. The panels provide enough energy to power Evolution’s offices, which host 12 members of staff, as well as its fleet of electric vehicles.

