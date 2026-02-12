Good form

Tridonic UK has contributed to the successful completion of a major lighting installation at Harris Academy’s newest sixth form building, delivered in partnership with Marlow Integrated Designs (MID).

Harris Academy, part of the highly respected Harris Federation, is known for its commitment to educational excellence and its strong track record in improving outcomes for young people across London and Essex. For its brand-new sixth form site, the Federation sought a lighting system that would deliver high performance, adaptability and energy efficiency, while supporting its wider aims to reduce environmental impact and achieve BREEAM accreditation.

To meet this requirement, Tridonic worked closely with MID to deliver a comprehensive package of solutions centred around its innovative BasicDIM Wireless system. With Casambi-ready components, the system enables seamless wireless control, allowing luminaires to adjust dynamically in response to occupancy and natural daylight levels. The BasicDIM Wireless Sensor provides integrated presence detection and ambient light measurement, ensuring lighting is only used when required.

Tridonic also supplied high-quality linear modules and drivers designed to provide uniform, glare-free illumination across learning spaces. With driver efficiencies reaching up to 94%, the solution supports the Academy’s drive to minimise energy use and reduce long-term carbon emissions.

MID designed and supplied a complete scheme featuring SPACE-2X lighting rafts integrated with Tridonic’s wireless controls and PIR detectors. Each 7m raft requires only four fixings, simplifying installation. Classroom luminaires were specified with micro-prismatic diffusers and daylight harvesting modules, all commissioned via the wireless app to dim automatically when ample daylight is available. This ensures optimal visual comfort while avoiding unnecessary energy consumption.

