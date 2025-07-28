A word on...battery technology

Richard Raeburn of Tridonic

Richard Raeburn, Emergency Specialist at Tridonic UK, explores the reasons why the demand for lithium iron phosphate battery technology is growing, as well as the future developments that will impact the emergency lighting industry.

While nickel-metal hydride and nickel-cadmium batteries are still incredibly popular in emergency lighting, the industry has seen a definite shift towards lithium iron phosphate (LiFePO4) technology.

As of 2023, changes to statutory requirements for emergency lighting are now in effect. The updated standards — IEC 61347-2-7 and IEC 60598-2-22 — are now enforced and require that lithium iron systems include inherent protection devices. These measures are designed to maximise battery life and ensure safer, more reliable emergency lighting performance.

While the updated standards do not mandate the use of lithium iron batteries across all installations, they mark a clear shift in expectations. By raising awareness of the advantages of modern battery technologies, the industry is moving away from the automatic replacement of outdated nickel based batteries, encouraging more future-ready and compliant solutions.

A more sustainable future

In line with these changes, Tridonic has made a decisive move to support a more sustainable future by discontinuing the sale of both NiCd and NiMH batteries. We now exclusively offer LiFePO4 lithium iron phosphate batteries in our European and UK portfolios. This reflects our commitment to pioneering safer, more environmentally responsible lighting solutions, while also aligning with evolving market expectations and regulatory requirements.

Tridonic’s LiFePO4 batteries have held ENEC certification since December 2024, affirming their compliance with the highest European safety and quality standards. The ENEC mark (European Norms Electrical Certification) is a prestigious symbol recognised across Europe, representing independent third-party verification of electrical safety, performance and reliability.

When compared to the legacy technologies, this newer solution offers a number of benefits. LiFePO4 contains no heavy metals so it doesn’t have the same toxicity, making it safer to handle and easier to deal with once it comes to the end of its life. With the fact that LiFePO4 batteries can be recycled to recover the materials used in their electrodes, wiring and casings, they are considered to have the lowest impact on the environment.

Hardy and robust

In addition, LiFePO4 batteries offer a lower self-discharge rate, reducing the power required for charging which lowers overall power consumption. LiFePO4 batteries are also hardy and robust, making them suitable for a variety of LED applications. The other significant benefit of lithium iron batteries with integral monitoring is that, given the technology’s much lower rate of failure, staying compliant with emergency lighting legislation will become much easier.

Compounding this, a counter to using LiFePO4 will always be cost. Given nickel based batteries’ prevalence in the market, they are considerably cheaper at initial purchase. However, savings can undoubtedly be made through lower energy consumption, better longevity and reduced maintenance costs – which can all be realised by switching to lithium iron alternatives.

Tridonic is welcoming the new standards, recognising the opportunities it will present for the industry to move away from the toxic nature of traditional battery technologies. Aligning this legislative change with awareness-raising across the industry has the potential to help us move towards a greener, safer future in emergency lighting applications.

