College conversion

Barnfield College in Luton has addressed air quality needs and environmental concerns by installing Aermec’s CPS system and NRP chiller. The CPS six-pipe unit efficiently delivers simultaneous heating and cooling and provides domestic hot water up to 73ºC.

This is the first installation in the UK for Aermec’s CPS multifunction unit, which was launched in mainland Europe at the start of 2024 and is contributing to the decarbonisation of the college campus. In previous building projects, Barnfield College had relied on VRF systems and traditional boilers for hot water. But it was keen to migrate away from these systems and assess alternative solutions that could offer tangible energy efficiency improvements in its buildings, as well as the reductions in energy loads and carbon footprints that it was looking to achieve.

Aermec collaborated with its Irish distributor Shilliday Refrigeration, Irwin M&E, and building services company WP3 Consultants, focusing on the college’s environmental impact and the need to ensure the new building was resource- and energy-efficient.

