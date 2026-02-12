College conversion

12 February, 2026
College Conversion

Barnfield College in Luton has addressed air quality needs and environmental concerns by installing Aermec’s CPS system and NRP chiller. The CPS six-pipe unit efficiently delivers simultaneous heating and cooling and provides domestic hot water up to 73ºC.

This is the first installation in the UK for Aermec’s CPS multifunction unit, which was launched in mainland Europe at the start of 2024 and is contributing to the decarbonisation of the college campus. In previous building projects, Barnfield College had relied on VRF systems and traditional boilers for hot water. But it was keen to migrate away from these systems and assess alternative solutions that could offer tangible energy efficiency improvements in its buildings, as well as the reductions in energy loads and carbon footprints that it was looking to achieve.

Aermec collaborated with its Irish distributor Shilliday Refrigeration, Irwin M&E, and building services company WP3 Consultants, focusing on the college’s environmental impact and the need to ensure the new building was resource- and energy-efficient.

Related links:
Related articles:
modbs tv logo

Fujitsu General Air Conditioning becomes GENERAL HVAC Solutions UK

Fujitsu General Air Conditioning (UK) has become GENERAL HVAC Solutions UK from 1st January 2026, strengthening its long-term position within the global Paloma Rheem Holdings (PRH) group.

Market performance indicates encouraging signs for future of BEMS sector

Highlighting an increased desire from property developers, architects and designers to decarbonise the UK’s building stock through the specification and implementation of building controls and automation, the building energy management systems (BEMS) market showed steady progress in Q3 – rising 2.6% compared to the previous quarter.

Calendar

Submit event

Privacy Policy | Contact us |
 Subscriptions | Media information

© Modern Building Services - Portico Publishing Ltd
2004 - 2025

created & hosted by: