Magnetic GmbH offers solution for perfect heating water

Magnetic GmbH has developed a solution to improve water based heating systems – the HWR plus.

When installing a new heating system, efficiency and durability are key criteria. It is therefore important to fill the heating system with water correctly in accordance with VDI guideline 2035. Nevertheless, external influences can lead to sludge formation, which has a negative impact on efficiency and durability. An incorrect pH value or too much gas in the heating water can lead to corrosion. Sludge can damage pumps and valves and reduce efficiency.

The HWR plus has been developed as a solution to these problems. This control device eliminates all causes of corrosion and sludge formation. Optimal heat transfer saves energy, components in the heating system are protected against corrosion, clear and clean water ensures trouble-free operation, dissolved gases are removed from the heating system, and the pH value is regulated.

Thanks to installation by a specialist contractor, the HWR plus provides maximum security for maintaining the value of your entire heating system – whether old or new.

Related links:

Related articles: