Magnetic GmbH offers solution for perfect heating water

12 February, 2026
Magnetic

Magnetic GmbH has developed a solution to improve water based heating systems – the HWR plus.

When installing a new heating system, efficiency and durability are key criteria. It is therefore important to fill the heating system with water correctly in accordance with VDI guideline 2035. Nevertheless, external influences can lead to sludge formation, which has a negative impact on efficiency and durability. An incorrect pH value or too much gas in the heating water can lead to corrosion. Sludge can damage pumps and valves and reduce efficiency.

The HWR plus has been developed as a solution to these problems. This control device eliminates all causes of corrosion and sludge formation. Optimal heat transfer saves energy, components in the heating system are protected against corrosion, clear and clean water ensures trouble-free operation, dissolved gases are removed from the heating system, and the pH value is regulated.

Thanks to installation by a specialist contractor, the HWR plus provides maximum security for maintaining the value of your entire heating system – whether old or new.

Related links:
Related articles:
modbs tv logo

Fujitsu General Air Conditioning becomes GENERAL HVAC Solutions UK

Fujitsu General Air Conditioning (UK) has become GENERAL HVAC Solutions UK from 1st January 2026, strengthening its long-term position within the global Paloma Rheem Holdings (PRH) group.

Market performance indicates encouraging signs for future of BEMS sector

Highlighting an increased desire from property developers, architects and designers to decarbonise the UK’s building stock through the specification and implementation of building controls and automation, the building energy management systems (BEMS) market showed steady progress in Q3 – rising 2.6% compared to the previous quarter.

Calendar

Submit event

Privacy Policy | Contact us |
 Subscriptions | Media information

© Modern Building Services - Portico Publishing Ltd
2004 - 2025

created & hosted by: