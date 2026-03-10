From lighting to intelligence: Enabling Net Zero through connected control systems

Achieving Net Zero in the built environment requires more than efficient equipment, it demands cooperation and intelligent communication between systems. Martin Thompson, Technology Services Manager and Sustainability Lead at Tridonic, explains why lighting controls have become the digital backbone for sustainable buildings, enabling real-time interaction with building management systems (BMS) and HVAC to reduce energy use and carbon emissions.

Lighting remains a major commercial spaces. Whilst generational development has improved the efficiency of LED technology, controls unlock the next level of savings. Studies on Networked Lighting Controls (NLC) show average reductions of up to 49% in lighting energy, with Luminaire-Level Lighting Controls (LLLC) delivering even greater benefits through fixture sensing and task tuning.

Regulatory frameworks reinforce this need; UK Part L now mandates automatic controls such as occupancy and daylight sensing. In support of the EU Energy Performance of Buildings Directive (EPBD), ISO521201 sets a global benchmark for building automation and categorises specific control, automation and management functions that impact energy use, such as lighting and HVAC.

The Wired Control Foundation: DALI-2 (IEC 62386)

DALI-2 provides certified interoperability for drivers, sensors and controllers. It supports multi-master systems with standardised input devices (e.g., occupancy and/or light level sensors). A single DALI channel can host up to 64 control gear and 64 input devices, enabling scalable, standards based networks that integrate seamlessly with higher-level systems.

Accessing ROI through controls metrics

Implementing lighting controls that have DALI-2 technology delivers measurable financial and sustainability benefits, including up to 49% reduction in lighting energy use compared to static LED installations and a typical return on investment within two to four years. Furthermore, integration with BMS and HVAC systems can unlock a further 10-15% energy savings, while continuous commissioning and predictive maintenance extends system life, cutting maintenance costs by 20-30% and reducing carbon emissions by 50-70 tonnes of CO2 annually across a 10,000m² office.

Scalable control and BMS/HVAC integration

Networked lighting control systems enable scalable deployment, from small projects to entire buildings, through interconnected controllers. When these systems support open building automation protocols such as BACnet (ASHRAE 135), occupancy and daylight data can be shared beyond lighting. Via gateways or hybrid platforms, DALI-2 sensor data can inform HVAC operation, allowing airflow and temperature to respond dynamically to real building usage, reducing energy waste while maintaining occupant comfort.

Examples of coordinated sequences:

• Occupancy-driven logic: Lighting and HVAC switch to energy-saving modes when spaces are vacant

• Daylight harvesting: Lighting dims in response to natural light, while BMS adjusts blinds and cooling loads to avoid solar gain conflicts

• Event based overrides: Meeting room bookings trigger temporary adjustments across lighting and HVAC systems

Wireless control for retrofit and portfolio scalability

Wireless lighting control is increasingly shaping retrofit and phased upgrade strategies, particularly in existing buildings where cabling is impractical. Bluetooth Mesh based systems, such as basicDIM from Tridonic, support scalable deployment while providing access to valuable lighting data – enabling more flexible, future-ready control approaches without extensive infrastructure changes.

Smart management, analytics and health monitoring

Lighting systems which are integrated with sensors and linked to BMS or HVAC platforms contribute to smarter energy management, improved comfort and regulatory compliance

Delivering modern control systems increasingly depends on understanding the strategies and digital platforms emerging from lighting and building technology providers. Smart management tools are now widely used to improve energy efficiency, reduce maintenance needs and monitor system health over time.

Integrated asset management approaches are evolving to accommodate both wired and wireless lighting, emergency systems and interoperability with building management systems – particularly in retrofit-led markets. A growing concept within this landscape is luminaire data, providing asset, energy and diagnostic insights. When combined with wireless control and connected driver technologies, these systems support more informed operational decision-making across the building lifecycle.

This aids better data-driven decisions in multiple ways:

• Asset data: Identifying luminaire components, manufacturer, and installation or manufacturing dates, ensuring accurate inventory management and warranty tracking

• Energy data: Providing granular active power and energy insights from each driver, enabling accurate benchmarking and detailed energy analysis

• Fault and diagnostic data: Providing a real insight into the status, performance and end-of-life characteristics of each driver. The combination of operating time and temperature enables accurate estimation of the remaining lifetime of the components

Technology like this is key to managing performance and function throughout a luminaire’s life. Harnessing metrics, such as lumDATA, enables intelligent maintenance and lifecycle analysis that can lead to reduced planned maintenance costs. It is also an important part of the reduction of operational carbon through reduced ‘on’ time, extended maintenance cycle and performance based replacement.

The World Green Building Council highlights that progress toward Net Zero carbon in lighting depends on maximising the value and lifespan of existing lighting assets. This requires manufacturers to provide operational insights through strategies like Building Asset360 to aid data-driven decision-making. Such approaches are particularly relevant for asset, estate and facilities managers (FMs) seeking to align lighting system performance with long-term carbon reduction objectives.

AI-enabled optimisation

With the growing use of AI to harness insights from lighting performance data, analytical tools are emerging to assess how lighting is used within buildings. These systems can generate recommendations to optimise configuration and user behaviour and therefore increase a building’s efficiency based on its specific usage profile.

Measurement, verification and reporting

To validate savings through the BMS, use of BACnet trend logs for power, occupancy and dimming levels, align reporting with SBTi Net Zero criteria and ISO standards to ensure transparency and credibility.

Achieving Net Zero outcomes increasingly depends on connected intelligence rather than efficient luminaires alone. At Tridonic, we understand that lighting systems which are integrated with sensors and linked to BMS or HVAC platforms contribute to smarter energy management, improved comfort and regulatory compliance. This shift reframes lighting solutions from a passive infrastructure element into an active data source – supporting sustainability objectives by enabling coordinated system performance, measurable carbon reduction and long-term operational efficiency across a building network.

