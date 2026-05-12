Daikin Applied (UK) launches Vertical DX AHU

Daikin Applied (UK) has expanded its air handling unit portfolio with the launch of its new Vertical DX series, a floor-standing, plug-and-play solution designed to deliver energy efficient ventilation and precise climate control in large indoor environments.

Engineered for seamless integration with Daikin VRV and ERA systems, the Vertical DX unit provides a practical alternative to traditional centralised ventilation systems, particularly in applications where installation constraints, variable occupancy and energy performance are key considerations.

From logistics hubs and distribution centres to sports halls and multi-use venues, large indoor environments present complex ventilation challenges. High air volumes, fluctuating occupancy and uneven air distribution can all impact comfort, indoor air quality (IAQ) and energy efficiency.

Traditional systems often struggle to adapt efficiently to these conditions, leading to oversizing, increased energy consumption and inconsistent performance.

The Vertical DX unit has been developed to address these challenges through a decentralised ventilation approach. By delivering air treatment closer to occupied zones, it reduces system losses, improves responsiveness and enables more accurate control of airflow and temperature.

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