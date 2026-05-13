High temperature heat pumps: the key to non-disruptive retrofits

Rinnai’s Head of Technical, Pete Seddon, discusses how high temperature heat pumps can be considered a vital innovation in relation to the reduction of on-site disruption to a UK customer. Heat pumps have been identified as a tool of decarbonisation and installations are becoming more common in domestic and commercial applications. Find out how investing in a high temperature heat pump can minimise on-site disruption during installation.

Heat pumps are a key element in the aim of national decarbonisation but can be problematic when installing. If a low temperature heat pump is installed into a domestic or commercial premise a noticeable amount of disruption will occur.

Many changes to the heating system will have to be made including the radiators, pipework and electrical upgrades. The radiators may have to be replaced as heat pumps operate at a lower flow temperature (between 35°C–55°C) than a traditional gas boiler that usually operate in between 60°C–75°C. To provide enough heat for the property new radiators may potentially have to be installed.

Pipework may experience some changes also – low temperature heat pumps require a a higher level of water flow rate than boilers to operate efficiently that smaller pipes do not encourage. Larger pipes transfer heat effectively and efficiently at lower temperatures.

Electrical upgrades will also be required if a normal temperature heat pump is installed. As the main source of power is transitioned from fossil fuels to electricity, a service panel that is only designed to operate at 100-amps will not be sufficient. Heat pumps require high voltage circuits when activated in cold weather.

High temperature heat pumps (HTHPs) do not demand any adaptations to radiators or pipework when retrofitting. Because high temperature heat pumps produce water that is heated at similar levels when compared to a gas boiler, at 55-80°C - no additional requirements exist to rip out radiators or replace pipework. The design of a high temperature heat pump means that an installation will work with existing infrastructure, not against.

When a high temperature heat pump is compared to a standard heat pump in terms of installation, a HTHP is less problematic, quicker and therefore reduces internal dust and material waste when retrofitting. Radiator and pipework compatibility means the HTHP can glide into operation once installed.

Rinnai R290 40kw and 50kw high-temperature air source heat pumps are the largest of this product range and ideal for DHW and heating projects. The R290 commercial air source heat pumps can be cascaded for greater heating and DHW output and is a market leading LOW-GWP heat pump that offer advanced controls.

The R290 high-temperature heat pumps supply hot water up to 75 degrees ensuring system and design flexibility. The Rinnai range of heat pump technology comes with a smart control system that features demand side response functionality which further future-proofs sustainability.

All R290 models have low noise capability making them suitable for areas with prohibitive sound legislation. The 40kw and 50kw air source heat pumps use R290 natural refrigerant gas which has a GWP (global warming potential) of three, ensuring that the Rinnai R290 high-temperature heat pump range is a sustainable and a future proof heating and DHW solution.

The 40kw and 50kw variants have a SCOP A+++ due to the increased efficiency achievable with the use of R290 refrigerant gas, meaning that the Rinnai range of high-temperature heat pumps is one of the most cost-effective and economical heating solutions available.

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