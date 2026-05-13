Rinnai + Installer show = new products in heating & hot water systems for all fuels delivering Net Zero and peak performance

Rinnai at Installer SHOW 2026 is featuring a wide range of new products, new additions & initiatives in heat pumps, hot water heating units in all gases and electric, 12-year warranties, electric storage heaters, Technical & Design Services for all commercial designers, consultants, specifiers and contractors.

The company will also be previewing its new division – Rinnai Applied - featuring heat pumps of up to 600kW for major construction projects such as industrial & commercial complexes.

The stand will also feature a rest area with refreshments and games - darts and Play Your Cards Right – with hundreds of spot prizes including 15 free boilers to be won.

Rinnai offers a complete range of hot water heating units for all residential and commercial applications. The N series Range of condensing water heaters operates on Natural Gas, Hydrogen blends, BioLPG and LNG. The units can be cascaded to handle any size of commercial site- stadia, factories, production units, hotels, accommodation blocks, healthcare centres, hospitals.

Rinnai intelligent condensing continuous flow hot water heaters can save more than 30% in operational running costs when compared to gas fired storage systems, helping to reduce fuel costs and exposure to ever-increasing energy and climate change legislation.

This is a proven product range that delivers performance, fuel economy and long-life product durability. There are, literally, millions of these units installed world-wide.

The stand will also feature the H1/H2/H3 Rinnai heating & hot water system initiative that consists of:

H1- Natural Gas, Hydrogen and BioLPG-ready hot water heating units and systems & Boilers.

H2 – Hybrid systems featuring a mix of appliances and renewables such as solar.

H3 – heat pumps, instantaneous hot water heaters electrically powered and electric cylinders.

All technological options focus on creating decarbonization pathways that are technically, practically, and economically feasible and have been designed specifically to reduce carbon emissions and offer financial benefits. The H3 range is supported by in-house design support along with carbon, OPEX and CAPEX cost modelling.

Rinnai’s H1/H2/H3 offers multiple avenues of cost reducing decarbonization across various energy vectors. To create a healthier way of living, Rinnai is expanding customer choices in hot water provision as well as heating domestic and commercial buildings through a wide range of renewable energy systems.

Rinnai’s solar thermal water heating systems are a market leading solution that saves up to 3.5x more carbon per m2 compared to conventional solar technology.

Once Rinnai’s solar technology is combined with the condensing hot water heater system, savings in carbon and cost can be made as the units will modulate from 58kw - 4.4kW dependent on the solar input. Therefore, gas will only be used to boost the temperature when needed. Rinnai’s solar hybrid technology harnesses renewable gains whilst maintaining robust and efficient operational performance.

All solar thermal products are precisely aligned with the hot water heating systems & units which are hydrogen blends-ready 20% and renewable liquid fuel (BioLPG and rDME) ready combustion technologies.

Rinnai’s H3 range of decarbonizing products includes commercial and domestic heat pumps that contain a variety of features: the HPIH range of commercial heat pumps is suited towards schools, restaurants, and small retail outlets.

Rinnai’s HPIH Monobloc Air Source Heat Pumps - 21, 26, 28 & 32kW range can allow for up to seven units to be cascaded together or operate alone as one unit. Once joined together Rinnai’s HPIH Monobloc Air Source heat pump can serve increased demand for heating and hot water.

Rinnai’s HPHP series of LOW GWP heat pumps range from 48kw – 70kw. State-of-the-art technology added in the injection process outperforms gas compression technology and ensures that even with outside temperatures of –25 Celsius, heating, and hot water of up to 60 + Celsius can still be delivered.

Rinnai’s Infinit-E range is an optional three-phase all-electric water storage heater for predominantly commercial hot water applications. All electric storage water heaters are designed with flexibility in mind.

All units are fitted with between one and six titanium elements. The KW rating within the Infinit-E range is scalable from 12kw to 72kw ensuring that appliances are suitable for a wide variety of applications.

Each cylinder is manufactured with stainless steel adding durability and enabling extensive warranties. The use of stainless steel also makes the Infinit-E range lightweight and easily manoeuvrable when compared to glass-lined variants. The empty weight of the Infinit-E is 54kg maximum.

Rinnai’s complete range is supported by free training courses, CPDs, FREE design services and extensive warranty options – simply visit www.rinnaiuk.com for further details.

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