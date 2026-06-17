Nominations open for 2026 CSA Awards

The Commissioning Specialists Association (CSA) has announced that nominations are now open for the 2026 CSA Awards.

Now a firmly established highlight in the industry calendar, the CSA Awards showcase the very best in commissioning engineering and business achievement, bringing together leading professionals, organisations and emerging talent for a celebration that is both prestigious and highly enjoyable. This year’s Gala Dinner will take place on 8th October at the Park Plaza Riverbank Hotel.

Entries are now invited from companies, teams and individuals who are demonstrating innovation, expertise and measurable impact within the sector. The online entry forms are available at CSA Awards entry site, with a submission deadline of Friday 24th July.

The 2026 CSA Awards feature a comprehensive range of categories designed to reflect the breadth and diversity of the commissioning profession. These include:

- Engineering Project of the Year – sponsored by BSRIA

- Management Project of the Year – sponsored by BSRIA

- Building Services Innovation of the Year – sponsored by Media Control

- Engineer of the Year – sponsored by Ashford

- Manager of the Year – sponsored by MBS

- Engineering Provider of the Year – sponsored by WP3 Cx

- Management Provider of the Year – sponsored by NG Bailey

- Investment in Training Award – sponsored by End Systems

- Student of the Year – sponsored by RED

- Diversity in Commissioning Award – sponsored by HDR

- Water Treatment Project of the Year – sponsored by WTP

- Water Treatment Engineer of the Year – sponsored by IWTM

- Water Treatment Provider of the Year – sponsored by CWT Consultants

- CSA Special Recognition Award – sponsored by CSA

Neil Burdess, CEO at the CSA, commented: “The CSA Awards are an opportunity to celebrate the outstanding work being delivered across our industry. Each year, we see an impressive standard of entries that reflect the dedication, innovation, and professionalism of commissioning specialists. We encourage all eligible organisations and individuals to take part and share their success.”

Related links:

Related articles: