Hot property

17 June, 2026
Hot Property

The owners of the landmark 70,000sqft Omnibus Reigate office block have future-proofed the building by installing renewable heat pump technology and air handling units from Mitsubishi Electric.

The recent project saw gas-fired boilers and air-to-water cooling systems replaced with heat pumps, which will simultaneously heat and cool the three-story building to keep occupants comfortable while reducing environmental impact.

When major components of the building’s existing systems were nearing the end of their operational life, Skelton Group Investments wanted to explore a new low carbon solution which would replace the gas boilers with a more sustainable system. Decarbonisation specialist Internal Environments worked closely with the building owner to identify how the old system could be replaced with a fully electric system. They opted for two Climaveneta air source heat pumps, which offer simultaneous heating and cooling, and three Climaveneta water source heat pumps, all from Mitsubishi Electric. The building also benefits from WizardX-G07 E-OU air handling units (AHUs), which are fed heating or cooling from six Mr Slim air conditioning systems.

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