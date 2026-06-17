Towering success

A pioneering use of prefabrication has enabled the rapid delivery of Sky Gardens Leeds, one of Leeds’ tallest residential towers, through installation methods that reduced on-site work, improved safety and minimised environmental impact.

Briggs Forrester Living partnered with Polypipe Building Services to deliver the drainage and water supply systems for the 284-apartment development, which is transforming a 40,500sqft brownfield site, including a Grade 2-listed former mill, into high-specification city living.

The use of prefabrication dramatically improved project efficiency, reducing the installation of drainage risers from an average of 73 hours to only nine hours. Meanwhile, the modular plant room was assembled from 13 prefabricated sections off-site and connected with just 10 electrofusion couplings, a method that reduced on-site assembly operations by 93.5%.

The units were craned directly from delivery vehicles to each floor of the building, streamlining logistics and improving safety on a site with limited space and storage.

Central to the project’s success was Polypipe’s Advantage Off-site Prefabrication Service, which delivered a complete drainage and water supply system, including Terrain FUZE, Terrain PAPA, MecFlow Fusion, and MecFlow Press, alongside BIM modelling, technical support and a single manufacturer warranty.

Related links:

Related articles: