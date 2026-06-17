Riverside regeneration

Ariston has supplied the Climate Innovation District in Leeds (CITU) with the first of many air source heat pump (ASHP) water heaters for a range of new-build properties designed and built in line with key Passivhaus principles.

The Climate Innovation District in Leeds is a transformational project as part of a new neighbourhood in the Hunslet Riverside area of South Bank. The development comprises 955 family homes and apartments, alongside a multi-generational building incorporating a primary school, a care home and a nursery, offices, cafes, restaurants and outdoor sports facilities.

Being designed and built to key Passivhaus principles means these homes are well insulated and airtight, reducing the heating load significantly compared to traditional buildings. All the properties are also linked up to a site-wide photovoltaic (PV) installation.

Across the development, Ariston’s innovative Nuos Plus Wi-Fi water heater features in all of the larger residential properties, offering highly efficient, reliable hot water. The ASHP in the Nuos Plus Wi-Fi is used to heat the integrated hot water cylinder for the property, meaning hot water for baths and showers is heated using the air outside, and boosted by electricity as required.

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