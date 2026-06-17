Efficient farming

A detached two-bedroom farm building in rural South Shropshire has been successfully upgraded using a Panasonic Aquarea M Series Monobloc air-to-water heat pump.

The project formed part of an extensive refurbishment, with the homeowners eager to replace an ageing oil-fired boiler system with a modern, cost efficient solution. Mr and Mrs Hogan’s property presented challenges typical of older, rural buildings and required a solution capable of delivering reliable, sustainable comfort year-round. Following a detailed assessment by Farr & Harris Plumbing Supplies, and installer Jamus Price Plumbing and Heating, a Panasonic Aquarea 9kW M Series Monobloc unit with an internal controller was specified, due to the property’s heat load, which was calculated at approximately 8kW.

Smart controls and remote monitoring of the Panasonic unit were imperative to this installation due to its rural location. The heating distribution system was designed with low temperature efficiency in mind. With underfloor heating throughout the ground floor, panel radiators on the first floor, minimal zoning and the weather compensation curve currently set to approximately 37°C flow at – 5°C, this approach ensures stable operation, minimal cycling and strong seasonal efficiency.

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