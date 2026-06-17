Stadium savings

17 June, 2026
Stadium Savings

A recent pump system upgrade at a major UK stadium has demonstrated how targeted improvements to building services can deliver significant energy savings while maintaining reliable performance under variable, high-demand conditions.

Grundfos has completed its first phase of a pump system retrofit at the venue, replacing ageing fixed-speed units that were contributing to high energy consumption and rising operational costs. Following a detailed Grundfos Energy Check, three large fixed-speed pumps were replaced with high-efficiency Grundfos TP models, supported by CUE drives to enable demand-led operation.

The upgrade has delivered annual energy savings of more than 422,000kWh and a reduction of over 100 tonnes of CO2 with a payback period of just over one year.

Although global sporting events draw attention to the demands placed on stadium infrastructure, similar challenges exist across UK venues and commercial buildings, where ageing infrastructure and rising energy costs are driving demand for retrofit solutions. This reflects wider trends across the UK building services sector, where building owners face growing pressure to improve energy efficiency, reduce carbon emissions and extend asset life through targeted retrofit.

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