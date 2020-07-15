Prizes up for grabs as BCIA launches school competition

BCIA Launches Schoolz Out competition for young inventors.

The Building Controls Industry Association (BCIA) has launched a brand new summer competition that encourages young people to get their thinking caps on and devise an idea that could help reduce the energy consumption of their schools. The Schoolz Out competition challenges school pupils to design an energy saving product or initiative for their school which uses an element of control to save energy.

Rather than an extra bit of homework, the BCIA says the competition is a bit of fun for the school holidays. The innovation could be hand drawn or designed on a computer – whatever method you think best shows how your invention will work. You can also write up to 300 words to explain your idea.

Terry Sharp, BCIA President, said: “Today’s students are perhaps more aware of environmental matters than anybody as it is their future that is most at stake right now. The next generation of engineers will be the key drivers in developing the innovative technologies to help create a sustainable future and the Schoolz Out competition encourages people to take the initiative as early as possible in shaping the world they will inherit.”

The competition is open to two age categories; age 10 and under, and age 11-16, with a prize to be awarded to the winner in each category. All you need to do is fill in the entry form on the BCIA website and send it with your design by email or post to arrive before the deadline of Monday 31 August 2020.

Every entry will be put in front of the BCIA’s judging panel who will look for the best invention and the best use of controls to save energy. The winner will be the design which the panel believes shows the greatest use of innovation and invention to control the amount of energy being used in a school and more importantly, the entry which will save the most energy for their school.

The winning entries will be revealed on 17 September 2020.

Terry Sharp concluded: “It is vital that we at the BCIA engage with young people like this and I am really looking forward to seeing the ideas that are put forward.”

Full details and an Entry Form are available at https://bcia.co.uk/awards/schoolz-out-2020/

