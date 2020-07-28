Zehnder Group UK enhances cooling portfolio with ComfoPost launch

Indoor climate solutions specialist Zehnder UK has increased its cooling portfolio with the launch of the ComfoPost range.

This is the first time the products, manufactured by Zehnder Italy, have been made available within the UK marketplace.

ComfoPost is an air to water exchanger used with ComfoWell air distribution connections. The ComfoWell connections allow for selection flexibility, offering a range of rigid circular ductwork or Zehnder ComfoTube semi-rigid ductwork to attach. ComfoPost is for use with ComfoAir Q, integrating with its features such as constant volume motors.

ComfoPost - suitable for Passive House application - is available in a variety of sizes to heat or cool the air supplied by the Zehnder ventilation system.

The models available are:

ComfoPost CW6 post-treatment battery for heating and cooling with an airflow up to 300m3/h

ComfoPost CW8 post-treatment battery for heating and cooling with an airflow up to 400m3/h

ComfoPost CW10 post-treatment battery for heating and cooling with an airflow up to 500m3/h

ComfoPost CW12 post-treatment battery for heating and cooling with an airflow up to 600m3/h

The range - which combines air temperation, ventilation, heat recovery and fresh air filtration all in one - is suitable for use with reversible heat pumps or chillers to meet SAP 10 or TM59 overheating demands.

Features and benefits include low pressure losses and a filtered fresh air supply (not recycled stale air), whilst each model is suitable for use with the unique modular ComfoWell manifolds. They incorporate a condensation water tray and drain as standard and are corrosion resistant.

Rupert Kazlauciunas, Technical Product Manager, Ventilation products and systems, at Zehnder Group UK, said: “We have expanded our portfolio in order to provide more choice and convenience to those mechanical consultants working on inner city regeneration and build-to-rent projects, as well as housing associations and those developers overseeing residential city centre developments including student accommodation.

“Achieving improved comfort levels in our warming climate, is a key requirement now and Zehnder remains committed to providing our customers with a growing range of products, as part of our mission to help optimise and modernise their ventilation strategies.”

