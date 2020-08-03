Viessmann enters volume monobloc air source heat pump market

Viessman launches the new new Vitocal 100-A heat pump

Viessman has introduced the new Vitocal 100-A air source heat pump, the most compact and affordable model in its range. Designed for ease of installation in the standard British heating system – and therefore ideal for the replacement of gas and oil boilers – the monobloc unit’s tight dimensions are perfect for homes where space is at a premium. Its A+++ rated energy efficiency will benefit end-users with low running costs.

Viessmann UK’s managing director, Graham Russell, said: “The Vitocal 100-A is a new, environmentally-responsible heating option that is as simple to retrofit to existing homes as it is to specify for new builds. Viessmann is serious about offering a quality product in this volume sector of the market and therefore the Vitocal 100-A is price-competitive with equivalent standard monobloc air source heat pumps from other leading manufacturers.”

The Vitocal 100-A is a fully integrated outdoor unit that does not require a complementary indoor unit. The monobloc design means installers are not required to work on, or connect any, refrigerant-carrying parts; therefore, a refrigerant certificate is not required. Environmentally-friendly R32 refrigerant is used.

The heat pump measures merely 377 to 455mm in depth, 924 to 1047mm in width, and 828 to 1409mm in height, depending on output. Six versions are available, with outputs ranging from 6 to 16 kW.

Where a greater output heating system is needed, such as in larger buildings, Vitocal 100-A units can be arranged in a cascade system of up to seven heat pumps.

This heat pump can be installed to work in conjunction with an indoor-located, space-saving combi cylinder, which combines a 250-litre heating water buffer cylinder and 50-litre DHW cylinder, or with an outdoor-located plinth-style horizontal buffer store for additional space-saving inside the home.

The Vitocal 100-A heat pump achieves 60°C temperature at -5°C outside temperature. It also shines with high COP (coefficient of performance) of up to 4.9 (@A7/W35). Energy efficiency is enhanced by having the fins on the evaporator gold-plated. This also ensures a long service life; it reduces defrosting times to promote the rapid flow of condensate, and improves long-term corrosion-resistance, which is particularly beneficial for coastal properties.

The Vitocal 100-A can be operated directly with its built-in control unit, which is easy to use and has a plain text display.

“The heat pump market is growing and gas and oil installers are telling us they are ready to take the leap and fit their first heat pump. The Vitocal 100-A is an easy to use product that provides a simple installation and can be easily integrated into the traditional British domestic heating system, with S-plan controls and standard room thermostats,” said Graham Russell.

