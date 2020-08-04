Schneider Electric expands specification tool

The tool now includes Mechanical & Control section (BMS) section to meet building management needs

Digital transformation of energy management and automation supplier, Schneider Electric, has expanded its ‘Specification Tool’ for engineers. The free online tool, which makes the process of generating specification for tenders quicker, simpler and easier, now includes a Mechanical & Control (BMS) section.

The new section now includes the ability to generate functional designs for building management systems, smart buildings, building integration, room control and digital services readiness, within minutes. The addition will ensure users of the intuitive platform used to create and store specifications, will have instant access to all the mechanical and control information they need on solutions and digital architectures.

‘Designing a winning building performance or technical specification takes intelligence, hard work, creativity and speed. By further expanding our Mechanical and Electrical (M&E) tool, electrical and mechanical consultant engineers will have access to a greater range of information and be able to deliver a diverse range of specifications accurately and quickly,’ said Andrew Wakeley, Customer Channel Marketing Manager in the UK for Consultants/Specifiers at Schneider Electric. ‘We want to streamline the process as much as possible, becoming a hub of industry insight.”

