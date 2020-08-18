Zehnder Group UK launches new generation of bespoke radiant panels

Zehnder Group UK has launched the Zehnder ZFP, a new generation of radiant ceiling panels to ensure businesses and other organisations can heat and cool their buildings comfortably and efficiently, whilst achieving substantial energy savings.

The panels are suitable for a wide-range of environments requiring heating and cooling solutions – from sports halls and showrooms, to logistics facilities, fulfilment centres and factories. Zehnder ZFP delivers a number of benefits and advantages including an optimum indoor climate all year round, whilst the panels can achieve a proportion of radiation of over 80%, meaning that the supplied energy can be transferred effectively.

In addition, the high stability of the modules means that only a few suspension points are required – significantly reducing the required installation time. Weighing only around 14 kg/m², the Zehnder ZFP can also be used for low roof loads.

The individual elements of the Zehnder ZFP are designed as an innovative modular system that can be combined with each other according to the project requirements to create tailored project solutions. Each solution is produced to a customer’s exact requirements and supplied in line with the on-site workflow.

The individual product components can be combined to suit the needs of each project. For example, a design for a sports hall may include ball guards, raised headers, perforation and acoustic insulation, whilst a solution for a logistics hall could incorporate LED light fixtures. The food industry could choose a system that allows easy adjustment and maintenance of the desired constant temperature, plus a dust protector panel.

David Simoes, Marketing and Product Manager - RHC at Zehnder Group UK, said: “The technology within the Zehnder ZFP is orientated for the future. It can be operated with a broad range of system temperatures. That is why it can be combined with modern heat pumps with their lower flow temperatures without any problems.

“The vast experience and expertise of our team ensures we can continue to develop and design industry-leading heating and cooling solutions that are truly flexible and allow our clients to make substantial energy savings.”

