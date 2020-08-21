New SIME product receives SAP Recognition

A Yorkshire based boiler manufacturer is pleased to announce that its Murelle Revolution 30 hybrid boiler is now recognised in SAP.

This means that the product satisfies compliance with Part L of The Building Regulations and is in the top tier when it comes to environmentally sustainable products.

Sime Ltd has been working closely with the Building Research Establishment (BRE) over the last two and a half years as part of the Hybrid Working Group to help define the methodology for SAP calculations for hybrid air source heat pump and boiler appliances.

The Murelle Revolution is the first completely integrated boiler and heat pump in a single cased product and the first product of its kind to receive SAP recognition.

The hybrid uses an ErP A++ 30 kW Murelle boiler and completely factory sealed 4kW output Air Source Heat Pump and is installed inside the house and hung on the wall like a conventional boiler.

The Revolution provides heat and hot water, achieving an average seasonal heating performance of 134%, achieving A++ energy efficiency, as measured by the ErP Ecodesign Regulation.

The single compact unit can be installed by any Gas Safe registered installer in a single installation process. The fully integrated and factory sealed design means an F-Gas certified installer is not required for installation or annual servicing.

Sime product manager, Phil Birchenough said, “The SAP Rating achieved by the Revolution is testament to the energy efficiency of this product and supports our view that it is the ideal renewable for new builds and retrofits.”

“Harnessing the benefits of Air Source Heat Pump and boiler technology in the same casing allowed us to incorporate a flue gas heat recovery device as part of the heat pump circuit. This plays a major role in the efficiency of the appliance, as the products of combustion leaving the Revolution do so at far lower temperatures than a standard condensing boiler. Delivering considerable energy savings without compromising on the heat outputs that are delivered.”

“We have had considerable interest in this product from a number of local authorities and we are confident that SAP recognition will put it on the radar for many more.”

