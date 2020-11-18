HHIC Expands its platform for future of UK Heat

The Heating and Hotwater Industry Council (HHIC) is ensuring it continues to support its members from across the wider heating industry. Emerging technologies have prompted a reorganisation of the HHIC industry working groups, in order to provide a diverse platform for rigorous discussion on the future of UK heat

The Heating & Hot Water Systems Group brings together manufacturers from across the HHIC membership and parts of EUA to form an ongoing strategy for heating systems.

Stewart Clements, Director, HHIC said;

“By forming the Heating & Hot Water Systems group our intention is to look at the wider system, the journey of a home and the consumer proposition. As the industry navigates low carbon solutions there will be an overarching heating systems approach in how HHIC works with members and lobbies Government.”

“There are a variety of relevant topics that require a holistic view and will form the basis for industry discussion in this new group. Such as; Boiler Plus developments, Consumer advice– what advice is required when upgrading or renewing? Hybrids – the stepping stone for off grid in particular. All relevant and exciting topics which require a new, joined up approach and we are delighted that HHIC could offer this to the industry.”

Steve Keeton, Technologies and Training Director at Vaillant Group UK, and Chair of the Heating & Hot Water Systems Group, said;

As we drive towards the UK’s zero carbon targets there are several potential domestic heating pathways to consider. As there will be no ‘silver bullet’ solution for every use case, we need to consider the methodology to assess, design, install, commission and handover the best system solution for different property types.

We must be more consumer – centric, as system knowledge and understanding prior to purchase and behaviours after installation can really affect the comfort, efficiency and ultimate performance of the system in the eyes of the homeowner.

It should be our ambition to outline and communicate the relevant building/system use cases and the different systems’ benefits to derive high customer satisfaction. The assessment, understanding, development and lobbying of the government policies, papers and tools to do this will be the essence of the Systems Group activities.

Dr Elaine Lancaster, Chief Technology & Innovation Officer at Groupe Atlantic UK, ROI & NA Division and group member? Said;

“The pathway to low carbon heating goes far beyond a change to the gas boiler; improved efficiency of homes and the capability of heating system design and control is essential. It’s important for consumers and installers that regulations and compliance is rigorous and at the same time straightforward and simple to adopt.

The end to end process of house energy assessment, correct upgrade design and competent installation must evolve to meet a mass market model to achieve the aspired level in adoption of low carbon heating by the end of the 2020s. One of the intentions of the Systems Group is to inform and support Government and cross-industry work in this aim.”

www.hhic.org.uk

Related links: