The inside story on Daikin's VRV 5 S-Series Solution

The launch of Daikin’s VRV 5 S-series system last year marked an important step in the company’s roadmap to reducing CO 2 emissions. Developed specifically to use lower GWP (Global Warming Potential) R-32 refrigerant, it is Daikin’s most sustainable solution yet. Now, the manufacturer reveals how its advanced Shîrudo technology supports the full flexibility of VRV and ensures compliance with the product-specific standards.

There are two key standards governing the use of refrigerants in heat pumps; the generic EN378:2016 and the specific IEC60335-2-40:Ed.6. All systems integrating R-32 refrigerant should comply to IEC60335-2-40:Ed.6 because, as the specific standard, it takes precedence over its generic counterpart. Therefore, the true benefits of an R-32 VRV system are dependent on minimising additional flammability considerations in design, installation and maintenance, while enabling maximum VRV flexibility.

At the heart of VRV 5’s success is a new technology unique to Daikin: Shîrudo technology. It has all refrigerant response measures factory-integrated and accommodates rooms down to 10m² without the need for any additional equipment to be installed in the field.

An average mini VRV system with R-32 is estimated to contain approximately 6.5kg of refrigerant as a total charge. Thanks to the development of Shîrudo technology for VRV 5, the requirements of IEC60335-2-40:Ed.6 can easily be met for applications with a minimum room space as small as 10 m2. In comparison, if we consider the same system without Shîrudo technology, the requirements of IEC60335-2-40:Ed.6 would only be met for applications with a minimum room space surface of 26.8 m2.

Assured of its reputation as the most flexible Mini VRV system, the Daikin VRV 5 S-series with Shîrudo technology offers consultants and installers a convenient, and quick approach to system design and installation at every stage of the project and covering all applications. Delivering top performance, VRV 5 with Shîrudo technology ensures compliance and top performance without the need for complex and time-consuming calculations and/or costly field measures. The combination of outstanding real-life seasonal efficiency, a lower refrigerant charge and the adoption of a lower GWP refrigerant makes VRV 5 a truly sustainable solution with the potential to boost customer environmental credentials while contributing to a better environment.

Shîrudo technology encompasses a complete package of advanced developments, all standard integrated and configured. In the unlikely event of a leak, an integrated sensor present in all indoor units detects the leak and triggers an audible and visual alarm, standard in the Madoka controller. At the same time, the refrigerant recovery to the outdoor unit is initiated and once finished, shut-off valves close to safely contain the refrigerant. Should an additional supervisor alarm be required, this too can be easily integrated via the Madoka controller or a third-party alarm, triggered via outputs embedded in the system.

The effectiveness of Shîrudo technology has been third-party certified through a Notified Body (SGS CECEC).

Daikin is committed to delivering energy-efficient solutions through innovation and the use of advanced technologies that meet key climate objectives while delivering superior comfort and performance. The VRV 5 S-series system with Shîrudo technology is the latest addition to the ever-expanding VRV family of solutions.

