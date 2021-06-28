Guardian Water Treatment has launched BG29i

An intelligent approach to pre-commission cleaning that helps fit out installers, mechanical engineers and consultants meet the requirements of BSRIA guide, BG29 2020 – Pre-commission Cleaning of Pipework.

Incorporating Hevasure's innovative real-time corrosion monitoring technology, Guardian's BG29i will speed up the PCC process, combat pipe degradation and reduce uncertainty at handover.

Updated BG29. Guardian's new BG29i approach has been inspired by BSRIA's guidelines.

Guardian employs the latest closed-loop pre-treatment cleaning which also contributes to reducing water wastage and ensures the pipework and associated HVAC systems starts life in the best possible condition.

