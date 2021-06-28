Guardian Water Treatment has launched BG29i

28 June, 2021
Guardian Water

An intelligent approach to pre-commission cleaning that helps fit out installers, mechanical engineers and consultants meet the requirements of BSRIA guide, BG29 2020 – Pre-commission Cleaning of Pipework.

Incorporating Hevasure's innovative real-time corrosion monitoring technology, Guardian's BG29i will speed up the PCC process, combat pipe degradation and reduce uncertainty at handover.

Updated BG29. Guardian's new BG29i approach has been inspired by BSRIA's guidelines.

Guardian employs the latest closed-loop pre-treatment cleaning which also contributes to reducing water wastage and ensures the pipework and associated HVAC systems starts life in the best possible condition.

Related links:
Related articles:
modbs tv logo

Roland Gurner joins Oceanair UK Ltd

Oceanair UK Ltd are delighted to announce that Roland Gurner has joined the business to head up the Air to Water division. 

New research reveals potential impact of IR35 on the construction industry

New research into the long-term implications of IR35 shows that more than half of managers in the construction industry are concerned about how the legislation will affect its workforce.

Calendar

Submit event

Privacy Policy | Contact us |
 Subscriptions | Media information

© Modern Building Services - Portico Publishing Ltd
2004 - 2021

created & hosted by: