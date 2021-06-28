SpiroPress - ‘a solution for every pressurised system’

The SpiroPress range of pressure control units feature a solution ‘to suit every pressurised system’ that facilities managers, engineers and designers are likely to encounter, according to system water quality specialist Spirotech.

A SpiroPress unit keeps pressure constant in closed heating and cooling systems, reducing the danger of air being drawn in through vents and gaskets, or the loss of system water through safety valves when high pressures occur.

Portfolio includes; MultControl and TopControl units, suitable for varying applications depending on the unit, from closed heating and cooling systems, to marine environments and data centres, to district heating and energy centres. 

Spirotech has introduced a free online selection tool.

