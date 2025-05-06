Degassing the Grater

Spirotech is supplying a large number of Spirovent Superior S400 fully automatic vacuum degassers for a closed heating and chilled water system within the iconic tapered Leadenhall building in London.

The new vacuum degassers are being installed within the 48-storey high structure known as the ‘Cheesegrater’, as part of an ongoing refurbishment programme to replace an earlier degasser model also manufactured by Spirotech – the S4R. The work is being carried out by Spirotech’s trusted Contract Service Partner, Engineering Support Solutions (UK) Ltd.

Vacuum degassing uses the principles of Henry’s law – the effect of pressure and temperature on the absorbent capacity of water in degassing situations, to keep the entire system fluid at its lowest possible dissolved gas content. Degassing is carried out each day at a set time decided by the user and has two phases – the rinsing phase and the vacuum phase.

Two MV04B50 degasser refill units will be fitted on each floor – one to the LTHW heating system, the other to the chilled water system. The new MV04B50 degassers are designed for use with heating and cooling installations and are filled with heat transfer fluids which contain dissolved and free gases.

