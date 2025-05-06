Degassing the Grater

06 May, 2025
Degassing the grater

Spirotech is supplying a large number of Spirovent Superior S400 fully automatic vacuum degassers for a closed heating and chilled water system within the iconic tapered Leadenhall building in London.

The new vacuum degassers are being installed within the 48-storey high structure known as the ‘Cheesegrater’, as part of an ongoing refurbishment programme to replace an earlier degasser model also manufactured by Spirotech – the S4R. The work is being carried out by Spirotech’s trusted Contract Service Partner, Engineering Support Solutions (UK) Ltd.

Vacuum degassing uses the principles of Henry’s law – the effect of pressure and temperature on the absorbent capacity of water in degassing situations, to keep the entire system fluid at its lowest possible dissolved gas content. Degassing is carried out each day at a set time decided by the user and has two phases – the rinsing phase and the vacuum phase.

Two MV04B50 degasser refill units will be fitted on each floor – one to the LTHW heating system, the other to the chilled water system. The new MV04B50 degassers are designed for use with heating and cooling installations and are filled with heat transfer fluids which contain dissolved and free gases.

Related articles:
modbs tv logo

BEMS market shows promising performance upturn

Highlighting a determination from building owners to reduce energy consumption through technology, the building energy management systems (BEMS) market saw a 1.4% quarter-on- quarter increase in Q4 2024 – according to the Building Controls Industry Association’s (BCIA) latest market report.

Construction Carbon and CIBSE collaborate to provide environmental skills training

Construction Carbon, in collaboration with CIBSE, has announced the development of the Lifecycle Carbon Assessor Practitioner Training programme. 

Calendar

Submit event

Privacy Policy | Contact us |
 Subscriptions | Media information

© Modern Building Services - Portico Publishing Ltd
2004 - 2025

created & hosted by: