Tridonic's emergency wireless system combines Casambi-ready basicDIM Wireless control technology with sceneCOM DALI-based lighting control.

Using basicDIM as the backbone provides wireless connectivity for emergency luminaires via a fail-safe mesh network without additional cabling or structural changes.

Existing DALI emergency luminaires with a PRO emergency lighting unit are integrated into the wireless network using basicDIM wireless G2 module. The new system can be retrofitted into existing installations. In new installations, cost savings are achieved as less time and effort is needed for planning and commissioning, and material costs are reduced.

This Tridonic solution means that the luminaires can now be centrally monitored and automatically tested.

