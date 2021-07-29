ROCKWOOL® expands flat roof range with non-combustible upstand board

ROCKWOOL has launched HARDROCK UB34, an insulation solution specially designed for parapet walls and upstands on flat roofs.

In its latest step to help specifiers and contractors mitigate fire risk in the fifth façade, ROCKWOOL has launched HARDROCK UB34, an insulation solution specially designed for parapet walls and upstands on flat roofs.

HARDROCK UB34 has been fully tested and classified as Euroclass A2-s1, d0, meaning it is suitable for use on buildings over 18 metres that are affected by the ban on combustible materials. HARDROCK UB34 is manufactured with a ROCKWOOL base slab and has thermal conductivity of 0.034 W/mK, helping to reduce thermal bridging through roof upstands.

