Rinnai offer full prduct availability for all models

Rinnai offer full product availability for all moderls 24/7 and next day delivery - including 48-58k units

Rinnai has announced guaranteed product availability, especially for its 48-58kW range of continuous flow products and systems, in maintaining a constant and uninterrupted flow of hot water supply to all industries including key and critical sites.

Rinnai is also guaranteeing speed of delivery, as all orders placed will be despatched within 24 hours on a next day service. Rinnai products can also be shipped the same day – or night – by priced-in special courier direct to any site in UK major towns and cities.

“We are here to help and serve the marketplace. It is a totally integrated part of our operation now – our answer is ‘Yes’ to any supply and shipment question to anywhere on mainland UK”, says Managing Director Mr Gittings.

Rinnai’s continuous flow hot water heating units and systems guarantee limitless hot water supplies to any site - for as long as there is a constant supply of gas and water. Rinnai also guarantee to supply temperature controlled and useable hot water in unlimited quantities for all hygiene regimes in all types of sites.

Rinnai offers 24/7 technical service, product and spares availability; digital technology aids such as the ‘Help Me Choose’ facility on their website.

“It is also important for the installer, building services consultant and end user to understand that continuous flow can readily and quickly replace any other form of hot water delivery that fails or cannot cope with demand. A site does not need to do what they believe is a ‘like-for-like’ replacement - essential services’ sites simply need uninterrupted and reliable flows of hot water to maintain hygiene standards,” adds Tony Gittings.

The Rinnai Specification and Design Team can also prepare installation schematics that demonstrate best practise regarding legislative design considerations. This expertise will guarantee best practise to combat Legionella, G3 and a host of other onsite compliance issues. The result is a high efficiency, low emission system delivering unlimited amounts of hot water.

