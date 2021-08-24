White Paper - Delivering good indoor air quality through whole building climate contol

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO) “Air pollution from both outdoor and indoor sources represents the single largest environmental risk to health globally,” and causes seven million deaths a year, worldwide.

Daikin have produced a White Paper looking at the causes of and solutions to poor Indoor Air Quality. Simply opening a window will no longer suffice; the solutions have to be designed in from the start, and regulations require different standards in residential, office and heatlhcare spaces.

You can read the document here: Daikin White Paper

