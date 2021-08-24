White Paper - Delivering good indoor air quality through whole building climate contol

24 August, 2021
Daikin White paper

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO) “Air pollution from both outdoor and indoor sources represents the single largest environmental risk to health globally,” and causes seven million deaths a year, worldwide.

Daikin have produced a White Paper looking at the causes of  and solutions to poor Indoor Air Quality. Simply opening a window will no longer suffice; the solutions have to be designed in from the start, and regulations require different standards in residential, office and heatlhcare spaces. 

You can read the document here: Daikin White Paper

Related links:
Related articles:
modbs tv logo

ECA issues safety advice as COVID isolation relaxed in England

As of Monday 16 August, the government has removed the requirement to self-isolate for fully vaccinated adults or under-18s in England, if NHS notified of contact with a positive COVID-19 case. The change should greatly reduce the number of workers and others self-isolating as a result of NHS Test and Trace ‘pinging’, although notified individuals are being advised by the government to undergo a free PCR test.

Uk Government announce National Hydrogen Strategy

Rinnai warmly welcomes the Government’s announcement of a national strategy with hydrogen being a replacement of fossil fuels as a major source of energy. By 2030 the UK government wants to produce 5GW of low carbon hydrogen capable of powering around 3 million homes as well as fuelling industry and transport.

Calendar

Submit event

Privacy Policy | Contact us |
 Subscriptions | Media information

© Modern Building Services - Portico Publishing Ltd
2004 - 2021

created & hosted by: