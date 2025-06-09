A word on...10Gb fibre connectivity

Nathan Davis, Head of Development at Pulse Fibre, explains how offering 10Gb full fibre connectivity ensures developments are equipped to support the evolving digital landscape.

As our world becomes more digitally connected, the demand for faster, more reliable internet is growing at an unprecedented rate. Whether it’s for remote work, online learning or simply staying connected through entertainment, seamless connectivity has become essential in our everyday lives. In response to this, developers and businesses are looking to futureproof their properties by installing infrastructure that can handle not only today’s needs but also tomorrow’s innovations.

Industry forecasts predict that global data traffic will grow exponentially, driven by the expansion of smart cities, 5G networks and technologies like augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR). As data consumption rises, traditional broadband solutions struggle to keep up with demands for speed, reliability and scalability. As a result, the industry is increasingly turning to full fibre infrastructure, particularly 10Gb fibre, as a way to meet these growing demands and ensure long-term digital resilience.

Why 10Gb full fibre connectivity is essential

10Gb full fibre networks offer speeds far beyond standard broadband, benefiting both developers and end-users. With symmetrical speeds up to 10Gbps, users can stream, download and upload seamlessly, ensuring uninterrupted experiences for bandwidth-heavy activities like video calls, gaming and media production.

More importantly, while 10Gb fibre may exceed current needs, its ability to accommodate future technological advancements makes it a crucial investment. As innovations in AI, smart homes and connected devices grow, 10Gb fibre will scale to meet these needs without requiring expensive upgrades. Part R of the Building Regulations 2022 now requires all new-builds to include the necessary infrastructure for gigabit-capable broadband. This makes it more crucial than ever for developers to integrate future-proof broadband solutions into their projects.

For developers, equipping properties with high-quality fibre connectivity enhances the market appeal of their developments. Homes and commercial spaces already future-proofed with 10Gb fibre stand out, attracting tenants and buyers who value reliable and fast internet access.

Pulse Fibre also offers ‘Construction Mode’, a service that provides temporary internet connectivity during the construction phase. This ensures developers can set up smart devices and other connected technologies before homeowners move in. Once the project is complete, Pulse Fibre can quickly activate the full 10Gb fibre connection, providing immediate internet access to new residents.

Digitally resilient communities

By investing in 10Gb full fibre now, developers can create digitally resilient communities designed to evolve alongside the technologies that shape our lives. This is no longer just about speed, it is about building infrastructure that is ready to power innovation, support hybrid lifestyles and maintain relevance in a fast-changing digital world.

