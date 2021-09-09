New Central Register and Certification Scheme for Building Safety Managers launched

The Building Safety Alliance, an independent industry led ‘not for profit’ organisation, is launched with the purpose of implementing the certification of competent individuals wishing to deliver the role of building safety manager (BSM) and a publicly accessible register of those certified by the scheme.

The Grenfell Tower tragedy brought to the fore how the safety of all buildings needs to be ensured. Recognising the role they play in delivering safe buildings, representatives of both the public and private sector have come together to deliver the change in culture needed and the uniform standard of competence that residents should expect from those responsible for their safety.

The Building Safety Alliance will deliver initially two functions:

The certification of individual building safety managers (BSMs) or Nominated Individuals within the BSM (organisation) (both referred to as BSMs here) A publicly accessible register of those certified by the scheme

The WG8 Competence Framework is now being translated into a MHCLG sponsored Publicly Available Specification (PAS), and once finalised, this PAS 8673 will be the standard to which the Building Safety Alliance will certify candidate BSMs against, before allowing them onto the Register. The PAS is being developed in parallel to the legislation to make sure certified BSMs will be delivered by the time the legislation becomes enforced.

