Network Infrastructure Assistant ECS card updated to include City & Guilds

A range of ECS cards are available through the Electrotechnical Certification Scheme (ECS) for the Network Infrastructure industry.

After an extensive process of consultation and development to develop the new Cable Network Installer apprenticeship, work was undertaken to map across qualifications and raise standards in the sector.

The is for people working in the Network Infrastructure industry in a supportive role to assist other qualified staff with the installation of cables and other work under supervision. City & Guilds have now mapped their qualification to this standard and this has been approved by the relevant industry committees that oversee the process.

To be eligible for the Network Infrastructure Installation Assistant card, applicants can either undertake:

An Award in Communication Cabling (such as the City & Guilds 3666/3667) or The Network Infrastructure Awareness Assessment and hold a recognised Level 1 Health and Safety qualification

A current ECS Health, Safety and Environmental Assessment or valid exemption is also required with all ECS applications.

