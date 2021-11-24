£13 Million Energy Project Set to Cut Westminster City Council’s Carbon Emissions By 1,700 Tonnes

The project represents largest Public Sector Decarbonisation Scheme Grant made to a London Local Authority.

Westminster City Council is set to make a significant contribution to the decarbonisation of London after awarding Vital Energi a contract to revolutionise the way they generate and use energy. The £13m project will save around 1,700 tonnes of carbon emissions per year.

The first phase of the partnership, which is being delivered through the Retrofit Accelerator Framework, will see energy conservation measures installed in up to 70 buildings including schools, leisure centres, libraries and commercial premises, and the improvements will save around 1,700 tonnes of carbon emissions per year.

In 2019, the City Council declared a climate emergency. The contract with Vital Energi is one of a number of practical steps being taken to meet its ambitious targets to become a net zero council by 2030 and a net zero city by 2040.

The work has involved a comprehensive energy audit on the council’s property portfolio and has identified a range of energy conservation and energy generating measures which will, not only reduce emissions, but also deliver a future reduced carbon footprint for the Council.

The works will deliver energy efficient upgrades to the lighting, heating, ventilation and BMS systems within Westminster City Council buildings as well as harnessing the latest renewable technologies such as solar PV and air source heat pumps.

Scott Lutton, Vital Energi’s Operations Director commented:

“Westminster City Council have declared a climate emergency and are committed to becoming a carbon neutral council by 2030 and this project will make a strong contribution towards meeting this target. By applying our experience of helping clients to decarbonise though harnessing the latest technology, our in-house team of design and energy modelling experts can develop and deliver a scheme which maximises carbon and energy savings.

“We specialise in taking responsibility for our clients’ complete property portfolio, regardless of the number of buildings, or size of properties, to deliver the maximum decarbonisation possible. On this project the largest property is over 8,000m² and the smallest is around 80m², which is a great illustration of the range of opportunities public organisations have for decarbonisation across their entire estate.”

