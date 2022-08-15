Vital Energi secure £72m of PSDS 3 funding for the public sector

15 August, 2022
Vital Energi

Vital Energi has secured £72.3m of Public Sector Decarbonisation Scheme funding for clients across the country, and will deliver projects using the latest technologies to save almost 15,000 tonnes of carbon per year.

The PSDS funding is administered by Salix Finance on behalf of the Government’s Department for Business Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS), who have just announced that £553m has been made available through Phase 3a of PSDS to 160 public sector organisations across the country. This funding is the first part of an overall £1.425bn due to be allocated through Phase 3 over the next three years until 2025.

We’ve worked closely with our clients to navigate them through the PSDS 3 application process, helping secure 13% of the total funding amount for 9 projects across a range of public sector organisations, including NHS trusts and law courts.

Related links:
Related articles:
modbs tv logo

New CIBSE Building Performance Award celebrates digital innovation

New for 2023, CIBSE introduce Best Digital Innovation category as part of the Building Performance Awards.

Altecnic release two new issues of technical magazine, Idronics UK

The two new issues of Idronics UK aim to enhance industry knowledge of modern plumbing and heating best practice, covering topics such as, Heat Interface Units, system balancing, net-zero building and heat network design.  

Calendar

Submit event

Privacy Policy | Contact us |
 Subscriptions | Media information

© Modern Building Services - Portico Publishing Ltd
2004 - 2022

created & hosted by: