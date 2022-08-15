Vital Energi secure £72m of PSDS 3 funding for the public sector

Vital Energi has secured £72.3m of Public Sector Decarbonisation Scheme funding for clients across the country, and will deliver projects using the latest technologies to save almost 15,000 tonnes of carbon per year.

The PSDS funding is administered by Salix Finance on behalf of the Government’s Department for Business Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS), who have just announced that £553m has been made available through Phase 3a of PSDS to 160 public sector organisations across the country. This funding is the first part of an overall £1.425bn due to be allocated through Phase 3 over the next three years until 2025.

We’ve worked closely with our clients to navigate them through the PSDS 3 application process, helping secure 13% of the total funding amount for 9 projects across a range of public sector organisations, including NHS trusts and law courts.

Related links:

Related articles: