Walraven launches new range of anti-vibration solutions

In response to increasing demand for anti-vibration solutions for mechanical installations, Walraven has recently expanded its portfolio of vibration supports under the brand name Walraven VibraTek®.

The operation of mechanical and electrical services generates varying degrees of noise and vibration which, if left untreated, have the potential to cause damage to the equipment itself as well as to disturb occupants within a building. Anti-vibration mounts are fastened to machines, pipework and ductwork to eliminate vibration and noise. By using the correct type of vibration isolator, the lifespan of equipment can be increased and the adverse effects of vibration, noise and shock can be reduced.

The Walraven VibraTek® product range includes a complete selection of vibration isolators including spring and rubber mounts, spring hangers, rubber isolators, silent blocks and rubber pads. With a range of sizes and types available, there are solutions for both low and high frequency vibration damping.

Alongside their products Walraven offers Technical Support including the design of complete M&E fixing systems for contractors.

