Walraven launches new range of anti-vibration solutions

14 April, 2022
Walraven VibraTek®.

In response to increasing demand for anti-vibration solutions for mechanical installations, Walraven has recently expanded its portfolio of vibration supports under the brand name Walraven VibraTek®.

The operation of mechanical and electrical services generates varying degrees of noise and vibration which, if left untreated, have the potential to cause damage to the equipment itself as well as to disturb occupants within a building. Anti-vibration mounts are fastened to machines, pipework and ductwork to eliminate vibration and noise. By using the correct type of vibration isolator, the lifespan of equipment can be increased and the adverse effects of vibration, noise and shock can be reduced.

The Walraven VibraTek® product range includes a complete selection of vibration isolators including spring and rubber mounts, spring hangers, rubber isolators, silent blocks and rubber pads. With a range of sizes and types available, there are solutions for both low and high frequency vibration damping.

Alongside their products Walraven offers Technical Support including the design of complete M&E fixing systems for contractors.

Related links:
Related articles:
modbs tv logo

Combat Heating Solutions Launch New Website

Combat Heating Solutions have launched a new website which has been designed and updated to offer a more user-friendly experience with improved navigation, functionality and the addition of a technical help page providing users with easy access to essential information.

Dravo deliver HVAC system for leading UK retail giant

A leading UK Retail giant’s distribution centre, located in Milton Keynes is a state-of-the-art facility and is one of the UK’s largest, covering a 45 acres site – the size of 12 football pitches.

Calendar

Submit event

Privacy Policy | Contact us |
 Subscriptions | Media information

© Modern Building Services - Portico Publishing Ltd
2004 - 2022

created & hosted by: