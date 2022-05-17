Pick Everard opens new Bristol office

Property, construction and infrastructure consultancy Pick Everard has strengthened its presence in the Southwest by opening an office in Bristol city centre. Situated in the heart of Bristol, Pick Everard’s 15th national office will be headed up by director, Kieran Bradley.

Kieran, who has joined Pick Everard from Chapman Taylor, is set to use his 23 years of industry experience to grow the company’s offering in Bristol to support existing clients and form new relationships with local clients.

Pick Everard join the vibrant business community located in The Generator Building in the Waterfront Quarter, a stunning historic building with state-of-the-art studio space commensurate with the collaborative environment the consultancy consistently creates nationwide.

Kieran said: “I am delighted to have joined Pick Everard with the opportunity to head up our Bristol City office and look forward to using my local connections and knowledge to support the success of our expansion in the Southwest. We have broad experience across sectors including retail, workplace, residential, healthcare, education, defence, and science & technology and provide valuable professional advice and services for public and private sector organisations looking to invest locally.

“Bristol holds an extraordinary pool of talent and we are looking forward to further expanding the team by recruiting exceptional individuals who share the passion for the built environment found at Pick Everard. Today it is ever more important that the built environment is developed in a responsible manner, delivering absolute value to our clients businesses and to the environment, an objective that is embodied by Pick Everard’s People & Planet First commitment.”

As a multi-disciplinary practice, Pick Everard already has a strong team of design and management services located on the outskirts of Bristol at Beaufort Office Park. The new office is strategically placed to serve Bristol clients and to further accommodate a rapidly growing team, which has seen a number of key appointments, and achieved a doubling of local architectural resource in the last 6 months.

